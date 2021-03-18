The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Applied Materials worth $133,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

