The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $119,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,330,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

