The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $105.96 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.79% of Brown & Brown worth $105,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 658,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 118,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

