The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $110.78 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.48% of Valero Energy worth $110,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,637.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

