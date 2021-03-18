The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $88.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $88,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $486.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

