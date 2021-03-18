The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $97.24 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 174,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of CSX worth $97,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CSX by 493,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 706,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

