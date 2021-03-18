The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,117 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of IHS Markit worth $118,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

