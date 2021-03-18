The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,290 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $117,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

