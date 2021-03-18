The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 72,787 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,787 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $112,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $178.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $181.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.