The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 96,746 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Novartis worth $109,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

