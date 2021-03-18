The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $110,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.