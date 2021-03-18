The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $83,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

