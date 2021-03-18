The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $2.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.34 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $10.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

