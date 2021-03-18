The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Trading 6.7% Higher

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.44. 590,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 123,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

