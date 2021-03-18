The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.67

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.67 and last traded at $182.62, with a volume of 2265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.43.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

