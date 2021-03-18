The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 7.1%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 2,010,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,905,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,060 shares of company stock worth $12,997,722. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The RealReal by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The RealReal by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 408,112 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.