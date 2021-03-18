The Sandbox Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $429.12 million and $379.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.