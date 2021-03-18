The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.90. 814,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 697,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

