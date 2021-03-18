The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

