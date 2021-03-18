The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 121,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of The TJX Companies worth $139,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

