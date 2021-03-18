The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The Toro posted sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,738 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

