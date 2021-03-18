The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 1,649 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96.
- On Monday, December 21st, David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63.
TTD traded down $71.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $700.10. The company had a trading volume of 962,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $797.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.46. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.65, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
