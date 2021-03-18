The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 1,649 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44.

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96.

On Monday, December 21st, David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63.

TTD traded down $71.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $700.10. The company had a trading volume of 962,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $797.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.46. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.65, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

