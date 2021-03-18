The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $787.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $771.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,358 shares of company stock valued at $163,697,665. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.