The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $693.57 and last traded at $700.10. 963,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 914,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $771.51.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,007 shares of company stock worth $164,957,996 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $797.10 and its 200-day moving average is $722.46.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.