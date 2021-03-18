The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 5th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,223,700 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $187,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $192.73. 281,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

