The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,223,700 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $187,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. 281,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

