The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 34,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,077,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $195,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The firm has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

