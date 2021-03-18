The Westaim (WED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect The Westaim to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Shares of WED stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.43. The Westaim has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.32.
About The Westaim
