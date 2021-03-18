The Westaim (WED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect The Westaim to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WED stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.43. The Westaim has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Get The Westaim alerts:

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.