The Westaim (WEDXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

The Westaim stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Westaim has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

