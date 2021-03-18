THEKEY Trading Up 211.4% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 211.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009782 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000999 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

