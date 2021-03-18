TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 9,716,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 16,177,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

