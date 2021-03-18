Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$4.02. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 76,306 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,717.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.