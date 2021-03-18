Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,414 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,166,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.03. 40,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

