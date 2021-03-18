Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $442.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

