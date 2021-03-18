Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.12. 10,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.85. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.