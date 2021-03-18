ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Down 10.9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,716,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,669,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

