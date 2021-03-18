Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $108.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00228592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.07 or 0.03965938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053169 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,261,110,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.