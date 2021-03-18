THETA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $448.53 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for $7.95 or 0.00013303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and approximately $448.53 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00624659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.