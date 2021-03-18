Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $81,024.53

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $81,024.53 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.04 or 0.99718427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

