Thomas M. Mcgough Sells 24,340 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 2,250,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
