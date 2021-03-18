Thomas M. Mcgough Sells 24,340 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 2,250,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,178 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

