Thomas Netzer Sells 161 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $321.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.57. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

