Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $142.54 and last traded at $142.75. Approximately 691,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 797,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,581,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

