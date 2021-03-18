THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $5.68 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $29.35 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00009776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00061639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00644079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

