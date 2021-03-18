ThoreCoin Trading Up 2.1% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $11,335.97 or 0.19512859 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $982.67 million and approximately $60,344.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00451766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00642509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

