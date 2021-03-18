Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THBR opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

