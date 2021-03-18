TigerCash Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $646,646.18 and approximately $10.25 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $811.10 or 0.01404428 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.