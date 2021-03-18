Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Sells $155,250.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 383,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,193. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

