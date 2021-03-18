Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $5,005.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

