Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares were down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 624,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 540,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.