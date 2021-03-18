Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

TITN stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $634.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

